SUNBURY — The Americus Hose Company will host a breakfast with Santa on Dec. 11.
Americus Hose Co., General Manager Bob Hare said because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the event was canceled and the company is thrilled for the return of breakfast.
“We are all excited,” Hare said. “This is a fun event and we are happy to be able to bring it back this year.”
Breakfast will include scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, tater tots and several other breakfast items in a buffet-style setting, Hare said.
Children under 5-years-old are free, while ages 6 to 12 will cost $3, Hare said. The cost for anyone over the age of 13 will be $7.
Each child will get the opportunity to meet Santa and get a small gift, Hare said.
The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and the Americus is located at 100 Linden St., in Sunbury.