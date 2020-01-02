Fire damage to Milton church estimated at $3 million

MILTON — It may cost more than $3 million to repair fire damage to Bethany United Methodist Church, according to the church's pastor.
"That's just a rough estimate from the insurance adjuster," the Rev. William L. McNeal said on Thursday. "We have no idea until we start building."
He said the work to repair the heavy damage will take between a year and 18 months.
The work cannot begin, though, until after the insurance company determines a cause of the Nov. 26 fire, McNeal said.
The pastor theorized the fire likely started in some of the original wiring in the attic, "unless there was a mouse up there smoking," he quipped.
An electrical contractor had been working in the church earlier in the day, McNeal said the day of the fire.
The church is insured through the United Methodist Church conference. The insurer is trying to determine "if someone is culpable," or it was accidental, McNeal said. Once that is completed, the church will have to find a contractor to repair the building.
A state police fire marshal could not determine the cause of the fire that heavily damaged the 139-year-old stone church. The three-alarm fire that started just before 2 p.m. drew firefighters from five counties and shut down part of Milton’s downtown for about 5 hours. No one was reported injured.
McNeal said most of the fire damage occurred in the attic and roof. The plaster walls, as well as the floors and the sanctuary, sustained water damage. Debris from the roof fell into the sanctuary. An organ and piano sustained "catastrophic damage," the pastor said.
"The stone walls still are in good shape," he said.
McNeal said people also have been sending in contributions for items that might not be covered.
"A lot are because of a relationship with the church, in honor or memory of a loved one, or just to help out," he said.
George Venios, executive director of T.I.M.E., or The Improved Milton Experience, the borough's revitalization agency, said the church was built right after the great fire of 1880 that destroyed most of the town.
"That Methodist church was located in a different part of town," Venios said. "That current church was built shortly after."
He said the property in the 100 block of South Front Street was vacant.
Until the church is repaired, the congregation will continue to worship at the West Milton United Methodist Church at 310 High St.
"The building is damaged but the church is intact," McNeal said.