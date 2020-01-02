Fire heavily damaged the kitchen and dining room of a mobile home in Turbot Township on Thursday morning, but firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze, the township fire company's 1st Assistant Chief Dominic Gomez said.
A state police fire marshal and Gomez investigated, but the cause remains undetermined, Gomez said.
There were no reported injuries.
No one was home at the time when someone spotted the fire at the Rider residence at 1185 Muddy Run Road just before 10 a.m.
"The first call was 9:51, we were dispatched at 9:52 and we arrived on scene about eight minutes later," Gomez said.
The fire in the upper Northumberland County township was under control by 11 a.m.
The chief said that besides the fire damage to the kitchen and dining room, the rest of the home sustained smoke damage.
"The fire marshal was on scene," Gomez said. "I worked with him for about an hour or so. It's still undetermined at this time."
Fire companies from Turbot Township, Potts Grove, Warrior Run Area, Turbotville and White Deer Township responded to the alarm.
Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours, according to the chief.