MILTON — The Milton Fire Department’s annual fund drive is now open. Each year, the department conducts a fund drive in the fall to allow the citizens of the Milton area to contribute and help with the expenses of operating the fire stations.
This effort should not be confused with the EMS fund drive earlier in the year. Fund Drive Chairman Randy Rugh and Fire Chief Scott Derr have set a goal of $25,000.
The department has the same expenses as any business or home owner: Gas, electric, sewage, garbage service, building repairs and phone service. In addition, the department needs to purchase equipment for the new engine that will arrive next year.
Donations can be mailed to the Milton Fire Department at 208 Race St., Milton, PA 17847-1632.