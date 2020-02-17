NEW BERLIN — Fire of an unknown origin gutted a Union County auto detailing business just before 5 this evening.
There were no reported injuries, but the fire at Kauffman's Auto Detailing and Aluminum Polishing, 740 Smith Road, Limestone Township, caused the roof to collapse.
Firefighters from several companies had the fire under control within a half hour after it started.
"The cause is unknown," New Berlin Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Resseguie said shortly afterward. "We have to get in there and investigate. We just got it under control."
He said the fire was not considered suspicious.