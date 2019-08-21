SHAMOKIN — The driver of a fire engine that struck two parked vehicles while responding to Saturday’s fire on North Market Street won’t be cited for the accident, according to Police Chief Darwin Tobias III.
Tobias said Ronald Coroniti was driving Engine 2 for Anthracite Steam Fire Co. along Bear Valley Avenue when he accidentally side-swiped a 2011 Dodge Durango owned by Stephanie Eckbold and a 1973 Chevrolet Nova owned by Richard Eckbold Jr.
Bear Valley Avenue is located west and downhill of the fire scene at 634 S. Market St. Tobias said firefighters had connected the engine to a hydrant and Coroniti was driving the engine to lay a supply line.
“It was in the middle of an emergency. He’s at fault but it’s the middle of an emergency,” Tobias said. “It happens.”
The incident occurred at 5:22 a.m. Tobias said Coroniti self-reported the incident immediately to fire command. Fire Chief Jack Williams Jr. said when Coroniti reported the incident to him, he called the 911 non-emergency line to make police aware.
