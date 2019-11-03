LEWISBURG — An electrical fire in the Walmart Supercenter grocery section forced the evacuation of customers on Sunday morning.
The fire in the wall of the Kelly Township store was quickly contained. Crews from William Cameron Engine Company, of Lewisburg, Milton Fire Department and Warrior Run Area Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene for an hour following the 9:47 a.m. alarm, reported a Union County 911 center dispatcher. No one was injured, Lewisburg Fire Chief James Blount said.
"It appears it was just a short in the wiring of one of the compressor units in the grocery section," Blount said.
Bount said the entire store was evacuated because fire crews did not know the extent of the fire when they first arrived on the scene.
Medic 60 from Evangelical Community Hospital also responded.
According to the Union County Fire Wire Facebook page, visible fire was reported inside the structure, in the wall behind the walk-in cooler. Power was isolated and the fire was contained.
The building and roof also were checked. Natural ventilation cleared the building of smoke.
"We greatly appreciate the assistance from Walmart management staff, Milton and White Deer fire departments for responding to assist, as well community members for their understanding," Blount said.