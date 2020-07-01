HARRISBURG — Cancellation of municipal fireworks shows have led to spectacular sales numbers, according to fireworks industry reports.
That has fire officials, sleepless residents, pets and pet owners on edge, said Bruce Trego, Pennsylvania fire commissioner.
“From what I’m hearing, (municipal officials) are already getting complaints about people putting on fireworks displays at inconvenient times for their neighbors,” Trego said.
By this holiday weekend, “we will see more activity,” he said.
The American Pyrotechnics Association “predicts an all-time high in backyard consumer fireworks sales and use as families prepare to celebrate Independence Day at home due to the pandemic and cancellation of large public celebrations," says Julie L. Heckman, executive director of the APA.
Concerns about late-night fireworks inspired state Rep. Robert Freeman, D-Northampton County to announce Monday that he plans to introduce legislation that would ban fireworks after 9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and after 10 p.m., on Friday and Saturday. Holidays would be exempted from the time limits, he said.
“My office has received numerous complaints regarding the legalization of consumer-grade fireworks, as it has greatly disrupted the lives of many citizens across our state,” Freeman said. His legislation has not yet been introduced.
Pennsylvania first legalized the sale of consumer-grade fireworks, which can contain no more than 50 milligrams of explosive materials — like bottle rockets, roman candles, etc. — to the public in 2017.
Since then, local officials have complained that the state law doesn’t have enough teeth to deter people from recklessly shooting off fireworks.
At a legislative hearing last fall, Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney said his community “was like a war zone” over the Fourth of July.
Fire department officials called on lawmakers to increase the fine for misuse of fireworks from $100 to $1,000. They also asked that the distance from buildings from which fireworks can be legally launched be increased from 150 feet to 500 feet.
Trego said that there are a number of safety concerns related to the proliferation of fireworks.
At this time, people should be considering how to safely practice social-distancing if they are holding their own fireworks displays, he said.
Fireworks, even without the concerns about coronavirus, are dangerous, he said.
“My number one concern is children getting hurt,” Trego said.
Fireworks accidents claimed two lives in two separate incidents in Pennsylvania in June, according to news reports
A 31-year-old Scranton man was killed in a fireworks accident Saturday, according to WBRE. And a 50-year-old man in Lehigh County was killed in a fireworks accident on June 9, according to the Allentown Morning Call.
Trego said that in addition to the immediate danger from explosion, fireworks also create a potential fire hazard if falling debris ignites something on the ground.
He added though that the greatest controversy now is focused on the conflict created by fireworks displays that irritate neighbors.
“Lots of people are suffering stress,” and don’t welcome their neighbors' fireworks displays.
In addition, the displays and noise from them frequently upset pets, he said.
“The animals get upset and when an animal gets upset, their owners get upset,” he said.