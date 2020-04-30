DANVILLE — Fire truck parades will make their way through the Danville area, Coal Township and Bloomsburg on Friday, beginning at 6 p.m.
The parades are to show appreciation to all of the essential employees and coronavirus heroes in the central region Geisinger communities, Mahoning Township Fire Chief Leslie Young said.
"Get your noisemakers and applause ready as our community's fire trucks and first responders' vehicles pass your house en route to salute your family, friends and neighbors who are working in our area hospitals," Mahoning Township Fire Chief Leslie Young said. "It is important to practice social distancing during this appreciation parade and continue to follow current stay-at-home orders."
The Danville area parade will form in Mahoning Township at the Hughes Center on Stearns Lane, then travel on Woodbine Lane, Bloom Road, North Academy Avenue, travel around the Geisinger Medical Center then onto Center Street. From there it will travel down Center Street to Ferry and Spruce streets, turn into the Weis Markets parking lot, then proceed to Continental Boulevard, Montour Street, Route 11, Mill Street, Front Street, Church Street, Route 11 then A Street.
The Coal Township parade will form at the lower end of Tharptown, proceed up Center Street to Hospital Road, travel around the hospital then to Route 61, via Hospital Road, head to 2nd Street in Shamokin, onto Walnut, Market and Independence streets, then to Shamokin Street, Commence Street, Route 61 to the Walmart Plaza then back to the Anthra Plaza.
— JOE SYLVESTER