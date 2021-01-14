MIDDLEBURG — One of the young men who was blasted with an explosion on New Year's Day said his second degree burns have mostly healed.
Daniel Peachey, 21, of Middle Road, Middleburg, said he and a group of 12 friends celebrated the New Year along Penn's Creek in the 1300 block of Broadway Road in Snyder County by jumping into the cold water—their own personal polar bear plunge. They started a fire to stay warm by using paint thinner, something they have done before, and the fire lept up the stream, into the container, and exploded. He and four friends were all hit with the fire.
"There was a lot of pain," said Peachey. "It's all kind of a blur to me, to be honest."
Peachey said he was only wearing his swimming trunks, so his torso, his left arm, shoulder and neck were exposed. He and his friends jumped back in the creek that was only 20 feet away to extinguish the flames and then jumped in the shower at the house they were staying at.
His other friends, who declined to be a part of this interview, also had mostly second degree burns on various parts of their bodies, he said.
Six ambulances were dispatched to the scene where five of the critically burned boys were transported to Geisinger Medical Center with five ambulances at 1:30 a.m. They were treated, wrapped and discharged by 5:30 a.m., said Peachey.
Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Frank Long said the male victims were transported to Geisinger with various amounts of burns on their bodies after the 12:40 a.m. incident in the 1300 block of Broadway Road in Snyder County.
No injuries were life threatening, said Peachey.
The burns were then treated at home with an Amish remedy, said Daniel's father, Nathan Joel Peachey.
"Burn treatment and dressing was started afterward at the home of Reuben and Esther Martin where Amish trained professional burn-dressers, the victims and their parents gather together every morning and evening," he said. "They remove the wrapping, they debride the wounded areas, some apply cistus, lavender, and melrose essential oils or silver spray, then they dress the wounded areas with fresh boiled burdock leaves dressed with B&W Salve, an Amish formula which contains biblical Myrrh oil."
One session takes around two to three hours for the five victims and they do it twice a day, in the morning and in the evening, he said.
"The victims experience very little pain if any from the B&W method, everything is stress free and they make a joyful family-event time out of the whole ordeal every morning and every evening, as each victim progresses from day to day toward complete healing and new skin regrowth," said Peachey.
Nathan's mother, Mary Peachey, said she was "very scared" when she heard what happened.
"I didn't know what to expect," she said. "I'm very happy with the healing. It's almost completely healed up. I'm very thankful."
Daniel Peachey said he isn't in any pain. The remedy seemed to work for him and his friends, he said.
"It's surprising how fast the burns healed up," he said.
He also said he took a lesson from that night.
"I wouldn't recommend playing with fire," he said.