ELYSBURG — A local firefighter and veteran battling Legionnaires' disease came off the ventilator on Friday, according to his family.
While Andrew Jones, 30, of Elysburg, continues to recover at Geisinger from a rare form of pneumonia caused by a bacterial infection, supporters are donating to a GoFundMe account and planning benefits. On Friday evening, the Elysburg Fire Department hosted an event for fellow firefighters and community members to collect photographs and sign a book that will be delivered to Jones, but the heavy rainstorms kept attendance down.
Jones was also taken off the ECMO machine, which was supplying oxygen to his blood, on Wednesday, the family said.
"I feel like we have our Andrew back," said Jones's mother Susan Pufnock. "I know he's out of the danger now."
Jones, a father of a 4-year-old boy who lives in Michigan with his mother, served as a K-9 Officer in the U.S. Air Force and has been a volunteer firefighter with the Elysburg Fire Department since age 14.
Admitted on July 21
Jones was admitted on July 21 at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital with pneumonia. He was eventually diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease and transported to Geisinger's main campus in Danville. He was intubated, heavily sedated and underwent ECMO surgery, Jones' older sister Emma Tuttle, of New York said.
She said the family at first wasn't too worried about pneumonia until it was diagnosed as Legionnaires'. Symptoms include coughing, fever, shortness of breath, lethargy, disorientation, and gastrointestinal issues. It is treated by antibiotics and the recovery can take weeks to months, according to Dr. Stanley Martin, the director of infectious diseases for Geisinger
"You can die from it, it's really serious," said Tuttle. "It was hard seeing my little brother laying there helpless. I saw an X-ray of his lungs, and they were all white from pneumonia. It's been clearing up."
The disease is caused by a bacteria called Legionella. Its name comes from an outbreak of pneumonia first described in 1976 after an outbreak of pneumonia occurred among people attending the American Legion convention at the Bellevue-Stratford Hotel in Philadelphia, said Martin.
Harvey Boyer, president and assistant chief of the fire department, said Jones was "just living his life and not doing anything dumb" when he caught the infection.
"It's been tough for the entire Elysburg Fire Department," said Boyer. "Andrew is a very integral part of the fire department. He's the guy that does it all, and nobody knows. He's an all-around super guy."
Events planned
The outpouring of support from the community has touched the family, they said.
"It’s been really amazing, especially the firefighters," Tuttle said. "So many people are coming together in the community to support him and sending their thoughts and prayers. It's crazy."
"It's really comforting," said Pufnock. "I really appreciate everybody's support."
Eric Jones, his older brother and fellow firefighter, said he was in Canada when he heard the news, so it was hard to be away when his brother was sick.
"We're relieved," said Jones about his brother's recovery. "There's been so much support. It's been unbelievable."
Family friend Dori Thompson, of Coal Township, is planning an event from 2 to 8 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Elysburg Fire Department. There will be a basket raffle, tickets for a BBQ chicken dinner, entertainment, a dance competition among the firefighters and t-shirts.
"Andrew is amazing," said Thompson. "He's kind, willing to help anybody, and dedicated so much of his time to the fire department."
The Heritage Restaurant in Shamokin is donating a portion of all food sales on Sunday to help Jones and his family.
The Seventh Annual Multi-Club Ride and Roast is being held today at 10:30 a.m. at the Catawissa Boat Club with profits benefiting Jones and his family.
The GoFundMe account, set up by Tuttle, has raised $3,780 toward a $6,000 goal as of Friday afternoon. The donation page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/strong-fight-andrew-jones.