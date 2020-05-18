LEWISBURG — Firefighters witnessed smoke coming from the second story of a home at 625 St. Catherine St. when they arrived, according to William and Cameron Fire Chief James Blount.
“Crews went inside and they were able to confine the fire to the front bedroom. The second floor of the house suffered smoke damage but no fire damage,” Blount said.
Crowds of college-age students watched as the firefighters attended to their work on Monday afternoon around 4:15 p.m.
“It was a student rental,” said Blount. “There were people on location but no one was in the house,” at the time the fire broke out.
“From what I can gather, speaking to the homeowners, it was accidental in nature,” Blount said.
No one was injured, Blount said.
— Robert Inglis