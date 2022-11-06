SHAMOKIN DAM — Firefighters responded to a reported house fire this evening just off the southbound lanes of Route 15, about a mile north of the Routes 11-15 split.
Fire units from Shamokin Dam, Hummels Wharf and Sunbury responded to the alarm at about 8:20 p.m. and reported a few minutes later that the situation was under control, according to emergency communications.
Fire police were called to help direct traffic past the scene along Route 15 as fire company personnel continued to check the house.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist two adults and one child. No injuries were reported.
More details will be posted as they become available.