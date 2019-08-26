SUNBURY — City Council will allow an architectural firm to assess the city-owned Chestnut Street storage building to see if it can be used as a new police station.
Councilman Chris Reis made the motion during Monday night's City Council meeting for council members to vote on spending $2,000 to pay Strosser/Bear Architects LLC., of Sunbury, to enter the 441 Chestnut St. building and look at what would be needed to transform it into a police station.
Reis said he believes the city needs to move forward.
"We need to get this started, and this is the first step," he said. "At least this will let us know where we stand."
Officer-in-Charge Brad Hare said he is glad the city is moving forward.
"I am looking forward to seeing what the firm comes up with," Hare said.
The police station on Market Street is in need of repair and Reis said he would like to see the city decide soon on where the final destination of the department will be.
Handicapped parking ordinance
Council members also approved a new ordinance that will allow handicapped individuals the chance to purchase handicapped parking in front of their homes.
Reis said the new ordinance will allow people to apply for spots that would be designated by the city. "They will get a sign placed in front of their home and the registration would be listed on the sign."
There will be a fee involved, Reis said, but the city is not sure what the actual cost will be yet.
Reis also said handicapped individuals can also apply for a handicapped parking pass which would be available for anyone in the city to use that is a registered as a handicapped driver.
Economic development grant
City Administrator Jody Ocker told council she and state officials have been talking about a $200,000 grant that the city can apply for to get a study conducted on economic development in the downtown.
Ocker said the grant is a 70-30 grant and the city is only responsible to pay the 30-percent if awarded the grant.
Ocker said donations are accepted as part of the grant and any city worker who is out working on the study can log their time and the city would be reimbursed.
Council tabled the motion to vote on the application process because Councilwoman Beth Kremer was absent from Monday's meeting.