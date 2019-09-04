WINFIELD — Work on the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties reached a milestone early Wednesday morning with the first concrete poured on the deck of the river bridge.
"The last phase of constructing the bridge is technically the bridge deck," said PennDOT assistant construction engineer Ted Deptula. "That is why we consider it a milestone. When we start on a bridge deck of this size, it means we are entering the last phase of construction. This is a very large, long bridge. We still have some work to do before we pour the entire deck."
The end is in sight, Deptula said. "It might be a year until it is completed, but on a five-year project that means we are getting close."
The target date to open up the northern section of CSVT is 2022, Deptula said.
"The bridge will actually be finished next fall," he said. "But it won't be open to traffic until 2022, because there won't be a roadway there. There still needs to be a road constructed on each side of the bridge."
Concrete will be poured in sections over the next few months into November, Deptula estimated.
"It won't be every day," he cautioned. "Maybe twice a week, depending on the weather. After you pour one section, you have to let it cure, you have to move equipment, and have to get ready for the next placement. It takes a day, sometimes a couple of days between concrete pours."
Some of the piers are as high as 180 feet tall, Deptula said. "The concrete we poured on Wednesday, started on the ground. We had to pump it up at 150 feet in the air and then convey it across the 90-foot wide deck."
Approximately 500 cubic yards of concrete was placed by contractor Trumbull Corp., of Pittsburgh, the main contractor.
The concrete pouring began at 1 a.m. Wednesday due to cooler temperatures and lower humidity.
The overnight work was finished at noon.
This was the first of multiple placements that will occur until November, added PennDOT spokesman David Thompson. "One-third of the 14,000 cubic yards of concrete needed to complete the deck is expected to be placed by then," he said. "The rest will be placed next year."
Once completed in 2022, the river bridge will be 4,545 feet long and 90 feet wide with two lanes of traffic in both directions.
As part of the northern section paving contract, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc., will continue concrete paving around the Chillisquaque bridges next week.
Motorists should be alert for slow-moving traffic and watch for trucks entering and exiting the work area.