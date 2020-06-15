SUNBURY — The century-old Keithan’s Bluebird Gardens is getting rid of diseased trees thanks to Valley businesses and residents who stepped up to help.
On Monday, Zartman’s Construction, in Northumberland, which donated the use of a crane to get to the top of a 60-foot-high Scarlett oak tree that is the most urgent of the trees that need to be removed and Good’s Tree Service, of Harrisburg, began the work, said former City Councilwoman Beth Kremer, who is the property manager.
Good's Tree Service owner, Bob Good, said one of the sections of the tree being removed was 1,400 pounds.
"I'm going to take some of it home and make a couple of slab benches out of it for the garden," he said. "Some of the logs will weigh 3,200 pounds close to the bottom."
Keithan’s Bluebird Gardens is a 1 1/2-acre garden, located at the end of South Second Street. It was planted by former Sunbury candymaker Charles Keithan in the 1920s. Keithan died in 1981 and the city took over maintenance of the property, which is used for prom and wedding pictures. Various people sit at the benches and eat through the course of the day.
Kremer said she was thankful to the community and business owners who helped get the $5,000 project completed.
"We are so appreciative of all everyone does to help the gardens out," she said. 'I want to thank everyone that donated to us in order to keep the gardens as beautiful as it is."
Kremer said donations can still be made at the city treasurer’s office or by calling 570-286-4588.