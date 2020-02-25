SELINSGROVE — Global warming, women as leaders in politics and international trade were topics discussed by Mary Robinson, Ireland's first female president, and one of the world's most respected advocates for climate justice, prior to her speech Monday night at Susquehanna University.
Robinson was on campus to deliver the Alice Pope Shade lecture, "How Faith has Impacted My Life," in the Degenstein Center Theater.
"President Robinson has not been one to shy away from speaking her opinions," said Jeffrey Mann, professor and chairman of Susquehanna University department of religious studies. "Our world is a better place because of the boldness, courage and integrity of people like president Robinson."
Meanwhile, Robinson took note of climate deniers, "including your president, who knows very well that climate change is happening and that there is a climate crisis."
Those who know about climate change and do nothing about it, she has called "evil because it denies the human rights of the most vulnerable people on the planet."
Robinson thinks climate change activist Greta Thunberg "is doing a great job. What she is saying is very compelling because she is bringing out another aspect of what I call climate justice. And that is the inter-generational injustice. The fact that she and her generation don't know if they will have a safe, liveable world when they are in their 30s, 40s and 50s. Because the science is not clear to them. The clock is ticking and we have to reduce by 45 percent carbon emissions by 2030."
"There are millions of children around the world raising awareness. They are not saying listen to us. Listen to the science," she said.
Robinson then talked about becoming the first female president of Ireland.
"I wasn't thinking about it because, at the time, the presidency was non-executive," she said. "The prior presidents didn't do very much. I was asked to run for the position, but I wanted it to be a much more active presidency. I didn't think I would win. Irish bookmakers said it was 100-1 against my winning. But I did.
"I would very much encourage every country to have women at serious levels in politics," she said. "When you have women and men in more balanced role in politics, generally, it is much better for the country. You get different perspectives."
Robinson hopes there will be a woman president of the United States "in a very short time."
About trade and Brexit, Robinson said much is still in question.
Pennsylvania has always had good relations with the European Union, but Robinson said she didn't know how Brexit would affect that trade.
"It's just too early to tell," she said. "There are too many unknown factors."