MILTON — The Milton Area School District's agriculture program has several achievements and milestones as its first group of seniors complete the program this year.
The Agriculture Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, which started in 2018, has five graduating seniors from the original program with three of those seniors earning the Keystone FFA degrees due to outstanding leadership, service and learning experiences. Agricultural science instructor David Bittner was also selected by the Pennsylvania Association of Agriculture Educators to be the teacher of the year.
"I will miss this senior cohort tremendously. I've had them in class every day for the past three years," said Bittner. "In that time, they have grown and matured into passionate agriculturists who will become leaders in their respective fields and make an impact in the local agriculture industry. I'm proud of their achievements and excited for the opportunities that await them in the future."
The Milton Area FFA Chapter was chartered on Jan. 7, 2019, at the 103rd Pennsylvania Farm Show. Certain agricultural occupations are listed as High-Priority Occupations by the State and Central PA Workforce Investment Boards due to demand in the local, regional, and statewide workforce. The agriculture CTE program was started to fill job vacancies and support the agricultural workforce into the future, said
Grants were secured to purchase initial equipment and supplies for the agriculture CTE program, including $20,000 from the Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education and Communities Programs, $8,500 from Tractor Supply Company’s Grants for Growing Program, and $12,000 from the PA Department of Education’s PAsmart Grant Program.
Students may elect into the agriculture CTE program in their sophomore year by scheduling agriculture courses and committing to nine credits, FFA membership, and setting up/maintaining up their SAE. Agriculture students receive three credits for successfully completing their SAEs each year and enroll in two credits of advanced agricultural training. Any student at Milton Area High School may enroll in the following courses for science credit, but these additional courses are required for agriculture students: Animal Science-Zoology, Plant Science-Botany, Environmental Science-Ecology and Food Science and Safety.
Graduating seniors
The five seniors from the Class of 2021 have been enrolled full-time in the agriculture CTE program for the past three years and have completed all requirements of the program and plan to pursue agricultural occupations. Their names are Breyden Heckman, who plans to study Agricultural Education; Jaida Hoffer, animal grooming; Kaitlin Mathias, veterinary technology; Kara Mull, veterinary and biomedical science; and Olivia Stevenson, veterinary technology, said Bittner.
Mathias, Mull and Stevenson also earned their Keystone FFA Degrees have excelled in the agriculture CTE program at Milton and have earned their Keystone FFA Degrees as a result. This is the highest degree given by the Pennsylvania FFA Association to agriculture students who have earned or productively invested at least $1,000 into their SAE or have worked at least 300 hours in their SAE over the past three years. These three students have also maintained a 3.0 GPA, performed at least 25 hours of community service, and participated in more than 15 FFA activities each at the chapter, area, regional, state, and national levels, said Bittner.
Mull, 18, of Milton, created the Bunny Backpack Program where kindergarten classes in the Milton Area School District adopted rabbits into their classrooms to learn about animal needs, animal care, and responsibility.
"The students learned to take care of something and learn new responsibilities," said Mull. "We gave them all the tools, the bedding, the cages and all the food they needed. They did very well. They even named the rabbits."
Mull plans to attend Penn State Hazelton to study veterinary and biomedical science. She credits Milton's program with changing her life.
"When I started the program, I was completely different," she said. "I was quiet and nervous. When I joined, I did public speaking and I got out of my shell. I figured out what I was best in. I love animals, I grew up with animals and I knew I wanted to help them."
Mathias, senior, 18, of Milton, plans to join the U.S. Army and then pursue marine biology. Mathias started the PALS Program (Panthers in Active Learning Support) where FFA members prepared agricultural career awareness lessons for sixth graders at Milton Middle School to learn about agriculture.
She worked with those students in multiple stations: animals, plants, water system, aroma testing. They tested PH levels and did DNA extractions from strawberries.
"They enjoyed the hands-on learning," said Mathias. "They were able to smash strawberries and see the DNA."
This year, while preparing fish tanks to show those students how to grow systems, Mathias said she realized how much she enjoyed marine biology.
Stevenson, for her SAE, prepared, planted, maintained, and harvested produce from raised garden beds at the Milton Public Library and the Lewisburg Community Garden. She also secured an internship at Reptiland and volunteered for the STEAM3S After-School Program at Milton Middle School.
Teacher of the Year
Bittner was selected as teacher of the year by the Pennsylvania Association of Agriculture Educators out of 150 agriculture educators across the state. He will now be eligible for the national distinction, which will be announced later this summer.
"It's exciting to be recognized as an outstanding teacher in such a new program," said Bittner. "It's not just classroom performance, it's advising the FFAA, supervision on students projects and interactions and partnerships and outreach in the community. The point is to build partnerships for students."
Bittner has created partnerships with the Eagle Grange in Montgomery, Friends of Milton State Park and the Union County West End Fair.
Class Acts is a weekly feature highlighting students, teachers, programs and projects at Valley school districts. Email suggestions for future stories to news@dailyitem.com.