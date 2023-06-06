DANVILLE - Montour County will host First Responders Appreciation Day on Wednesday, June 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Washies playground at 99 Foust St. in Danville.
The event is free to attend and will offer the opportunity to meet local first responders and see equipment as well as free hot dogs, snacks and beverages, according to Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis.
The event will include a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) motorcycle unit and patrol vehicles, fire trucks from all local departments, as well as representations from the game commission, National Guard, Secret Service, SWAT team, sheriff office and more, Mattis said.
"If you have a little kid who is into any first responder equipment, it’s a fantastic event," Mattis said. "It’s hands on. They don’t just see it from afar. They can actually meet a police officer and get a photo."
Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn, also an accredited EMT and longtime volunteer firefighter, said the event is a great opportunity for local residents.
"This is the event to get to know the first responders and supporting organizations in the community," Finn said. "Also, it's fun for the whole family with food for all and gifts for the children."
The event, organized by the criminal justice advisory board, will be held in lieu of the traditional National Night Out, historically held in August, Mattis said.