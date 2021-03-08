Volunteers with the Coal Township Fire Department responded to a fatal fire in the township’s west end with heavy hearts already after learning of the death of Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Malukas.
Malukas passed away overnight Monday, according to Assistant Fire Chief Mike Timco. Fire Chief Russ Feese said he learned about Malukas’s death at 6:30 a.m. and sent a group message to department leaders including Timco.
“Within a couple minutes, boom, the tones crack for this call,” Feese said.
First responders were dispatched to the scene at 7:15 a.m. for a working garage fire. On second dispatch they were told of possible entrapment, which proved true. Timco said the flames on the garage on West Chestnut Street, detached and to the rear of 1656 W. Lynn St., were extinguished in about 15 minutes.
Fire officials remained on the scene for hours afterward assisting Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley and a state police fire marshal in the investigation.
“This is my first time talking about it,” Feese said after taking a long pause, audibly choking up while remembering his friend. “It’s a little tough. I just got home from the fire this morning. We were out investigating the scene. I didn’t have a lot of time to process this whole thing.”
Fatalities hang heavy on the hearts and minds of first responders. In this case, it’s compounded by the death of someone they served with and grew close to.
Timco and Feese each guessed they’d served 40-some years with Malukas, affectionately known as "Bubba." Both spoke to his sense of humor and his dedication to the fire service. Malukas was a night owl, as described by Feese, always quick to respond to service calls. He was a fixture at emergency scenes. He also was a fixture in volunteering at his church’s annual summer picnics, Timco added.
“It’s a big loss to the community. Another big set of boots to fill,” Timco said. “He’s gonna be missed.”
Malukas, Timco and Feese served in their department leadership positions since the early 2000s. Malukas had been department chief prior to that. Feese said Malukas was especially skilled at medical calls since he worked many years in the ambulance service, and he was a mentor to many young volunteers over the years. “He had a different sense of humor and a good hearty laugh. Kevin was an old-school type of guy. He liked to take care of things the old school way and he wasn’t afraid to tell anybody that,” Feese said. “We lost a good friend, you know? He was an asset, a great asset to the township.”
Shamokin Fire Bureau Chief Steve Jeffery, Northumberland County’s public safety director, said he’s known Malukas about 40 years, too. He recalled as a young kid growing up in the Springfield section of Coal Township seeing Malukas run downhill from his home to the East End Fire Company when the emergency alarm sounded. He was always around, Jeffery said, and they’d grow close serving together over the years through fire service and emergency medical work.
Malukas was compassionate, dedicated and knowledgable, Jeffery said, noting how much time his late friend spent talking pridefully about his children and grandchildren.
Jeffery recalled a bit of advice Malukas would give time and again. It hit too closely on Monday.
“Through my years in the fire service as chief, if I was having a bad day, he would remind me, ‘Steve, you will have days like this. They come every once in a while,'” Jeffery said. “Today is one of those days but personally, I could do without days like this.”