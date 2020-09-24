SUNBURY — The first round of the Northumberland County CARES Act funding was assigned this week to four county departments totaling $200,000 that includes plans for a fourth courtroom in the Northumberland County Courthouse.
Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said the courts were approved for $81,000; the jail in Coal Township for $65,000; public safety for $30,000; and the election office for $24,000. The county already committed $1,250,000 toward DRIVE, an economic development council that will help expand the county's broadband internet, out of the county's $8.2 million allocation of CARES funding, which provides payments to state, local and tribal governments navigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A lot of these are departments you can’t close down," said Schiccatano. "You can’t take a week off and quarantine. You have to continue with those services. That’s why we gave them priority."
Planning and economic development coordinator Justin Skavery was walking around this week with representatives of McKissick Associates Architects, of Harrisburg, at the courthouse and discussing the logistics of adding a fourth courtroom. The courthouse was partially closed to the public during the pandemic and now has a backlog of cases, he said.
"It will allow for quicker processing of cases," said Skavery, as well as help the county adhere to social distancing guidelines, said Schiccatano.
The county courthouse has two large courtrooms on the second floor and one small one on the first floor. Schiccatano said the fourth courtroom would likely be located in the "back section of the courthouse."
The prison requested funding for masks, beds in the quarantine section, cleaning supplies and other items to keep the place sanitary. The public safety department requested funding for extra computers in case the 911 center must be moved as well as masks, cleaning supplies and cleaning equipment. The election office requested funding for a new scanner and manpower to help with the expected high volume of mail-in ballots.
The county received an additional 86 requests for CARES funding, The requests come from 14 municipalities, four school districts, 43 nonprofit organizations and 25 small businesses, all of which requested more than $3.5 million, and the county departments of Children and Youth, the District Attorney's office, Probation and various county-wide expenses that totaled $200,000.
The requests will be reviewed on a "case by case basis," said Commissioner Joe Klebon. "We're going to go over it carefully to make sure it's all in compliance."
Over the next three weeks, the commissioners with the assistance of the SEDA-Council of Governments and Skavery will review the requests and determine which are eligible for funding. Schiccatano said he anticipates the next round of funding to be approved by the end of October.
"We must be very confident that whatever we are approving meets the guidelines," said Schiccatano. "If it doesn't and we get audited, we have to pay it back."
Skavery said the requests are being reviewed "one step at a time."
"There's been some challenges," he said. "We need to make sure everything is compliant and we're getting clarification with requested items."