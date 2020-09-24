LEWISBURG — Preliminary data from a nearly completed audit shows the Lewisburg Area School District ended the 2019-20 school year with a surplus of $885,611.
District revenues exceeded budget projections by $566,797, largely due to Earned Income Tax collections. Combined expenses came in under budget by $318,814, though a tax refund for the Miller Center and spending on outside special education services and charter schools all were over budget.
The 2019-20 budget was balanced at $35,711,306. Preliminary actual figures for spending and revenue are as follows: $36,278,103 revenue, $35,392,492 expenses.
John Fairchild, director of administrative services, presented audit data during a school board meeting Thursday. The data is current as of Sept. 18 but the audit is expected to end soon.
Health care and retirement contributions came in under budget by $49,534 and $125,315, respectively, due to staffing changes, Fairchild said.
Fairchild warned that the charter school expense, one that causes concern for many public schools, could rise in the current school year and next year, as well.
“Bear in mind that may go up this year as we have had some students move to charter schools,” Fairchild said.
When schools closed in March due to the pandemic, Fairchild told board directors that some slight savings were realized including $90,000 on substitute teacher costs and $36,000 on transportation spending, largely on field trips and athletic transportation.
Next month, Fairchild said he will propose a transfer of money from the district’s capital reserve fund for air quality/HVAC upgrades. Contractor proposals for a modernization project at district buildings are expected by Oct. 7, he said.