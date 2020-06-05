LEWISBURG — Five Bucknell University employees along with an employee team received awards recognizing faculty and staff who go above and beyond in their commitment to the success of the university and its students.
Trace Coats, assistant director of technical operations, Office of Global & Off-Campus Education, and Kristin Stetler, executive director, Center for Alumni & Family Engagement, received the Walter C. Geiger Memorial Award.
Coats was recognized for arranging the safe return of nearly 200 students studying abroad when the COVID-19 crisis emerged and securing the completion of their academic programs. Stetler’s team experienced a number of changes when the Division of University Advancement recently reorganized.
The three recipients of the John F. Zeller Memorial Award for Support Staff Excellence are Linwood Hill, painter II, Facilities; Miriah Royal, office coordinator, Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Carl Troup, locksmith supervisor, Facilities.
The Library & Information Technology and Engineering Computing Support Team received the Maxwell Award, whose collaborative response to the COVID-19 crisis and the abrupt switch to remote instruction was described as nothing less than “heroic” by faculty members. The two groups’ combined effort and dedication ensured that Bucknell students continued to receive an uninterrupted education following their March departure from campus.