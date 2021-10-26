Five people went to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident involving a Coal Township Street Department truck Tuesday afternoon.
Coal Township patrolman Cody Rebuck said Route 901 was closed for nearly an hour as emergency responders removed one passenger who was entrapped a Ford Freestyle that Rebuck said collided with the township's Ford F-550.
Rebuck said speed was likely a factor in the crash, which occurred around 1:30 p.m. near Excelsior on Route 901. Heavy rain was falling at the time of the crash, he said.
Three people in the SUV — driver Jeffrey Tripp, of Kulpmont, and passengers David Klingler Jr., and Kilee Showers, of Mount Carmel — were all sent to the hospital via ambulance, police said. Richard Zack Jr., the driver of the township truck, and passenger Gregory Snyder were transported to the hospital by others on the scene, Rebuck said.
Klinger, who was the front-seat passenger in the SUV, had to cut out of the vehicle. Shamokin Police Chief Ray Siko used the Jaw of Life extraction tool to cut away part of the left side of the car.
Rebuck said the Coal Township vehicle was stopped, waiting to turn when it was struck by the SUV nearly head-on.
In addition to Coal Township and Shamokin police departments, emergency responders from AREA Services and Elysburg Ambulance, along with firefighters from the Coal region and fire police.