The Pennsylvania Department of Health slashed the state’s COVID-19 death toll on Thursday by 201, saying probable deaths it had previously included in the count require more investigation.
The death toll now stands at 1,421, down from 1,622 reported a day earlier.
The number of deaths confirmed by a positive virus test actually rose overnight by 69, to 1,394. But Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Thursday that 270 probable deaths that had been added to the death toll in recent days have been removed pending further investigation.
State health officials had recently changed the way they count COVID-19 deaths, resulting in a doubling of the state’s death toll in just four days. The health department is now including probable deaths in the tally. A probable death is one in which a coroner or medical examiner listed COVID-19 as the cause or contributing cause, but the deceased was not tested for the virus.
Officials have said they are trying to reconcile data provided by hospitals, health care systems, county and municipal health departments and long-term care living facilities with the department’s own records. Some county coroners have accused the state Department of Health of botching the numbers.
Levine said Thursday afternoon probable deaths have been removed from the state's count to avoid potential confusion. Additional investigations are needed regarding these "probable" deaths, she said.
All five new confirmed cases in the Valley on Thursday are located in Northumberland County, according to the latest data.
Northumberland County has had 82 confirmed cases since the state began releasing data more than a month ago. Statewide, there are 1,369 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 37,053. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 142,061 patients who have tested negative to date across the state.
With the five new cases confirmed cases, the Valley has seen 190 confirmed cases. Northumberland County has had 82, followed by Montour (47), Snyder (31) and Union (30).
The state has not updated its breakdown by ZIP Code as of 12:30.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.