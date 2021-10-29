SUNBURY — Five candidates are on the ballot for four open seats on the Shikellamy School District board of education.
Director Jenna Eister-Whitaker is the only incumbent on the ballot and she said she is looking to serve for another four years. Directors Gretchen Walters, Dave Persing and Mike Erb decided to not seek re-election.
Eister-Whitaker, 42, of Sunbury, is joined by Dr. Joseph Fischer, of Northumberland, Michael Thomas, 38, of Northumberland, Michael Stender, 36, of Sunbury, and Justin Lenner, 38, of Sunbury.
Eister-Whitaker, who cross-filed, said she wants to remain on the board because she is dedicated to education.
“As a taxpayer, alumni and parent of two students in the district, I have vested interest and feel as a board member I have an obligation to advocate not only for my children but for the 3,000 other children in this district,” she said. “Parents and taxpayers in our community want and should be heard. If re-elected, I have the opportunity to serve those parents and taxpayers within our community by working to improve student achievements within our district.”
Stender said he wanted to run because he is committed to education.
“I have chosen to run for school board because of the importance of education in our community and I am committed to ensuring a high-quality education system for our children and for future generations,” he said.
“I will be a director who listens and advocates for all members of our community and guarantee we are properly funding our school district and making sure that we are not passing unbearable financial burdens to future generations.”
Stender said he also wants to work with teachers and support staff to help solve problems in the district.
Fischer said he wants to see more transparency.
“My take on the school board over the last couple of years is they are somewhat erratic and lack transparency,” he said. “There are decisions made in the dark and it always seems the process in which decisions are made is difficult to understand.”
Fischer said a recent decision to outsource the district’s support staff was concerning to him.
“I tried to get answers on this and I was unable to,” he said. “I want to be able to bring more transparency to the board if elected.”
Thomas said he has a background in finances and wants to help the district.
“I have two children and a third to be in the district next year,” he said. “I want to make sure they get the best education and I also know the school district is having financial issues and I can help provide expertise in that area as well.”
Lenner said he wanted to run for the board because he is invested in Shikellamy.
“I am active in the community and a big part of the school district and I want to be able to help improve our district,” he said. “I am always around the district and I am a lifer to the area. I wanted to do my part and be able to put my two cents in while on the board.”