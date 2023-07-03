SUNBURY — More than 600 feet of decorative flood wall will be installed and completed in the next few weeks thanks to a state grant.
Councilman Jim Eister and Sunbury Municipal Authority flood department Manager Jeff Lewis said the wall is being built in order to protect the main flood wall in case of emergencies.
The city and Municipal Authority have already done 3,123 feet to protect the flood wall and 3,054 feet to protect the shoreline. The entire wall is 4,409 feet, Lewis said.
The wall is a product of Redi-Rock, a national company that produces cement retaining walls.
Each rock weighs roughly one ton, Lewis said. There are hundreds of rocks that were manually put in place, he said.
Sunbury used Redi-Rock in 2012 during the construction of the amphitheater, and again in 2019 when they replaced another 1,000 feet, Eister said.
The cost of the current project is $487,848, and the city is using a state grant to pay for the fortification, Lewis said.
“This is a huge asset to have this done,” Lewis said.
Eister, who has overseen the River Front Project since its inception in 2010, said he was thrilled to have the wall nearly completed.
“We are extremely happy to be able to continue to get this project completely done,” Eister said.
The project will begin Wednesday, Lewis said.
The money was obtained through a Commonwealth Finance Authority and an Act 13 Flood Mitigation Grant, with the help of state Sen. Lynda Culver, Lewis said.
The project was awarded to Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College and Paxton Precast of Dalmatia.
“This project involves the removal of the existing stone wall and the stones will be stored by the Flood Control Department for later use,” Lewis said.
“All soil removed will be placed in a low-lying area along the southern end of the levee where water and debris accumulate after high water.”
Lewis said as new rock is put in place, clay will be placed behind it and compacted to ensure that it will withstand high water conditions.
“Once completed, I would expect this wall to be standing firm 100 years from now,” Lewis said.