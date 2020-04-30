A flood warning is in effect for Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties until 8:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued the warning at 2:15 p.m. for 11 counties, including the three Valley counties.
The National Weather Service in State College said Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that heavy rain was continuing to fall over the area, along and ahead of a slow-moving cold front. The heavy rain will cause flooding of poor drainage areas and low spots along some small streams and creeks. between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain has already fallen, and an additional 1 inch is likely in the warned area between 2 and 6 pm.
NWS is alerting drivers to not attempt to cross flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.