SUNBURY — The Giant Company announced flu vaccinations are now available at all 133 GIANT and MARTIN'S in-store pharmacies.
“The most effective way to fight the flu is by getting your annual flu shot,” said Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations, The Giant Company. “As the flu virus changes, flu vaccinations are reformulated each year, which is why it is so important for your entire family to get vaccinated, especially older adults and young children. Talking with your pharmacist is a great way to learn more about how you can protect yourself and the ones you love from the upcoming cold and flu season.”
The pharmacies offer several types of flu shots for children, adults, and seniors. Most insurance plans cover flu shots at $0 copays, including Medicare Part B. Flu shots are administered by immunizing GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacists, subject to state regulations. No appointment is needed.
From Sept. 15 through Oct. 7, select pharmacies will offer drive-up flu vaccinations where patients can pull into a spot in the designated area of the store parking lot and be vaccinated without leaving their car. Store locations offering drive-up flu vaccinations as well as the dates and times will soon be available at giantfoodstores.com/pages/tgc-vaccines or martinsfoods.com/pages/tgc-vaccines.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu vaccination. While the CDC recommends flu shots by the end of October for everyone over six months, certain groups of people are at greater risk for complications from the flu. These groups include: people with diabetes, pregnant women, adults over 65, children under 5, those with asthma and other chronic lung diseases, those with kidney and liver disorders, heart disease patients and those with compromised immune systems.
To find the nearest GIANT or MARTIN’S pharmacy, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites or download the free GIANT or MARTIN’S Pharmacy App.