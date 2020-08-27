DANVILLE — Borough Sewer Superintendent Jane Graham can't explain why residents are flushing wipes, face masks, gloves and other items into the sewer system.
She just knows the problem has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and that's not good.
Graham said those items that residents are flushing block sewer lines and other equipment, costing the Danville Municipal Authority "thousands" of dollars in repairs and more man-hours and endangering sewer plant workers.
Flushing items that should not be flushed blocks pipes and damages propellers and pumps, and because the plant's workers have to touch the equipment when replacing a section of pipe or other equipment or cleaning out the non-flushable material, there is a possibility of coming into contact with COVID-19, Graham said.
"God forbid any of us get sick," she said.
The number of non-flushable items found in the sewer system increased as more people began sheltering at home in March. Graham said face masks, gloves, reels of dental floss and disposable wipes are finding their way into the sewer system. She has even seen face masks used as toilet paper.
"Why?" a baffled Graham asked. "I can't explain it."
She theorized that maybe due to the toilet paper shortage, some residents sought out other resources.
"Things have gotten more curious," she said.
The repairs aren't just in the sewage treatment plant. Sometimes they are in sewer mains outside of residents' homes. The authority will unblock or repair those, but if a lateral leading to a home is blocked, that is the homeowner's responsibility, Graham said.
Danville is not the only community where this is happening, though. Borough Manager Shannon Berkey referred to an article in this month's Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs’ monthly magazine that noted the state Department of Environmental Protection is encouraging all Pennsylvanians to only flush toilet paper and human waste. The article states that since the beginning of the stay-at-home orders in March, sewage treatment plants have been taking in an increase in non-flushables, which clog filters and equipment.
Tissues, paper towels, even cleansing and diaper wipes that are labeled “flushable” or “biodegradable,” should not be flushed. DEP also advises that residents and businesses should refrain from disposing of food scraps, grease, fat or oil down the drain. Instead, they should be disposed of in the trash.
DEP says grease, fat and oil can solidify and adhere to the insides of pipes that carry wastewater. Over time, the buildups can restrict the flow of wastewater.
Other non-flushable items include diapers, feminine hygiene products, disposable toilet brushes, cotton swabs and kitty litter, DEP said.
"It's costly," Graham said, "and it's worrisome."