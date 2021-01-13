SUNBURY — A focus group to discuss the USDA Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program will take place via Zoom from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26.
The Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts (PACD) is seeking input from farmers and agricultural landowners from Northumberland County about the USDA’s Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) on the afternoons of January 26 and 28. Farmers can participate in these discussions whether or not you have enrolled land in this program.
Farmers who have currently or previously enrolled some of their land in the CREP program, please register for the focus group on January 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at http://bit.ly/pacd-cb-1
Farmers who have never enrolled any of their land in the CREP program, please register for the focus group on January 28th from 5 to 7 p.m. at http://bit.ly/pacd-cb-2.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER