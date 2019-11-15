LEWISBURG — Kathy Swope served two decades on the Lewisburg Area School Board and, on Thursday, she said goodbye.
Swope, board president, presided over her final meeting. She’s served on the board since 1999 and has been board president since 2007. She chose not to run for re-election this year.
Educators and supporters lauded Swope with a series of remembrances from her time in office and offered well-wishes for the days that lay ahead. They complimented her preparedness and her positivity, kindness and resolve. More than once, she was credited for her advocacy on behalf of public education not just locally but statewide.
Though betrayed at times by smiles and teary eyes, Swope worked hardest among those in attendance to steady their emotions.
“All of you in education have earned my deepest respect,” Swope told those gathered in the board meeting room at the district high school. “I will continue to do everything I can to promote what you do and the value of public education.”
Swope began attending board meetings in 1995 as a concerned mother and founding member of the district’s Parent Teacher Student Association. She was appointed to the board in June 1999 and elected to her first of five terms later that fall. She’s a past president of the Pennsylvania School Board Association, with which she will continue in an advocacy role.
“I’m honored at the trust that the community’s placed in me. It has been truly, truly an honor to serve the kids. I love them. I’ll miss them the most,” Swope said.
Laurie Miller, co-president of the teacher’s union, said the Swope name is synonymous with Lewisburg Area. The high school librarian said faculty were saddened to learn that with Swope’s children having graduated years ago and with their mother stepping away from elected office, “there’s no more Swopes coming through.”
“You trusted us with your kids. We, in turn, trusted you with our professional lives. Thank you so much for taking care of us,” Miller said.
Longtime board member Mary Brouse, the only director with more time on the board than Swope, presented Swope with a rocking chair emblazoned with a district logo. She said no other board president in her time in office prepared directors with as much information “to make sound decisions” than Swope did.
“I must say, she’s going to be a hard act to follow,” Brouse said.
Mark DiRocco, former superintendent, recalled his first night in the district in 1995, after being hired as the middle school principal, an eloquent woman speaking firmly and forcefully to board directors.
“I said, I don’t know if she has kids in middle school but I want to be on her good side. That was my introduction to Kathy,” DiRocco said.
He remembered how active Swope was as a parent — helping found the PTSA, serving the band boosters and chaperoning post-prom parties. That energy continued on into her 20 years in public office, he said, one in which she expertly separated governance and day-to-day management.
“I think that’s one of the reasons why the district has been run so well for so long,” DiRocco said.
Bob Kallin, president of the Green Dragon Foundation, presented Swope with an oversized check — a joking nod to presentations the foundation does for donations to the district — that simply read “priceless.”
Nathan Mains, executive director of the state school board association, said when he was hired, Swope made him a promise: “She said, I’ll have your back, and she’s had it every day for six years.”
Bob Brouse of the Lewisburg Area Alumni Association gave Swope a history book on Union County schools, noting how they had bonded over school history. Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner sent a mayoral proclamation in Swope’s honor.
“You as a board member have managed to balance fiscal responsibility and everything overall with what’s best for the kids,” Paula Reber, high school principal, said. “There are thousands of children you have impacted.”