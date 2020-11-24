Food bank offers families extra help before holidays

DALMATIA — Jessica Nungesser came to the Line Mountain Food Bank with a heavy heart on Monday.
The Dalmatia women arrived at the Grange Hall near the Zion Stone Valley Church at 1899 Mountain Road to pick up food supplies for Thanksgiving, courtesy of the food bank's "Together We Can" program. Nungesser is one of 26 families from the school district receiving a full Thanksgiving dinner to take home.
"It's been a struggle a lot," said Nungesser. "When it comes to Thanksgiving and Christmas, I am thankful for this. I don't know I'd do it otherwise."
Nungesser said she is a "very poor person" with four school-aged children or stepchildren. She is also the full-time caregiver of her 24-year-old son who has heart issues, no pancreas, Type 1 Diabetes and the mind of an 8-year-old. He has a device in his heart that keeps his heart pumping, she said.
"With the pandemic, it's hard to get people (nurses) to come in for him," she said. "I live day by day. God gives me what I can handle, I figure."
Each family between Monday and today will receive a box with turkey, bread, pumpkin pie, potatoes, stuffing, apple sauce, corn, gravy, cranberry sauce and butter. The food is provided by St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Klingerstown, according to Beth Reed, a kindergarten teacher at Line Mountain Elementary School.
The elementary school alone has 67 children from 24 families. The plan for Christmas is to have each child from these families get a new shirt, new pants and a toy, said Reed.
People shopping for these gifts include Line Mountain staff members and parents, Grace Community Church, Trinity County Line Church, Himmel’s Church, David’s United Church of Christ in Hebe and other community volunteers. Each of these gift bags also contains a snack pack of food thanks to a grant from Thrivent Financial, said Reed.
Elementary families will be allowed to choose an additional toy off of a shelf for each child that lives with them. Toys were donated through the Gratz Bank at Mandata and Trevorton. All of these families will be given supplies needed for their Christmas dinner through the elementary PTO, said Reed.
Also any children from families in need of a warm coat this winter will be provided one by St. Paul’s UCC Church in Urban, she added.
Volunteer Nichole Gilligan, who has a son in kindergarten, waited for families on Monday at the Grange Hall.
"I like to be involved in things," said Gilligan. "It's getting help and I work from home. I definitely have more time to give."