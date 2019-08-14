LEWISBURG — A food drive is underway to replenish supplies for the Snack Pack program at Lewisburg Area schools.
Donors can drop off select food items through Friday at Lewisburg Community Pool, 252 N. 15th St., Bucknell Office of Civic Engagement, 119 Bertrand Library, Bucknell University, Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority Gymnastics, 815 Market St., CrossFit Lewisburg, 532 N. Derr Drive.
The following food items are sought: fruit sauce squeezes/apple sauce cups, single-serve oatmeal packs, granola bars/Kind bars/Cliff-Zbars, etc. (family-size, if possible), snack crackers/pretzels/animal crackers, Honey Nut Cheerios/healthier cereals (large or family size), raisins, dried cranberries, dried mango, dried fruit, shelf-stable single-serve milks.
The Snack Pack program is a collaboration between the Bucknell University Office of Civic Engagement and the Lewisburg Elementary Parent Student Association. Once a month, a bag of nutritious foods are discreetly distributed to the students who qualify.
About 30 percent of Lewisburg students are eligible for free/reduced lunch and the Snack Pack Program. PSA aims to serve approximately 380 students each month from Kelly Elementary, Linntown Intermediate, Donald Eichhorn Middle schools. Snack Packs cost about $2.50 per pack.
For more information on how and what to donate or to volunteer, contact kellylinntownPSA@gmail.com.