SUNBURY — Ax master Stephen Caruso's mobile ax throwing trailer might have offered to festival-goers the most unusual participatory event in the first full day of Sunbury's annual River Festival — 10 minutes of ax throwing competitions between players trying to hit a bullseye.
Ax throwing, face painting, live music and hundreds of food, crafts, and retail vendors — a total of 125 vendors, said Festival organizer Slade Shreck — lined downtown's Cameron Park, and Market Street, from Front to Fourth, attracting thousands of people to the River Festival.
And today, there is a car show on Market Street, between the railroad tracks and Fourth Street.
But on Friday it was the idea of throwing an ax at a target that attracted Sunbury resident Jeremiah Anderson.
Anderson and friends were strolling along Market Street, he said, checking out the vendors when he saw the ax throwing trailer parked at the west end of Cameron Park.
Caruso first taught Anderson the proper grip and stance of the thrower.
People have 10-minute sessions, Caruso explained. "In that time we teach them how to throw axes, and then if we have two players, they'll play games against each other. We have different kinds of axes for people, including double-sided specialty axes."
Anderson picked a single blade.
"I teach a two-handed throw, both hands on the ax," Caruso said.
"I did throw some in the boy scouts," Anderson confessed before hitting the bullseye in a one-on-one contest against Caruso.
"That was pretty cool," Anderson told his friends. "I did pretty well."
By 6 p.m., thousands of people, including many adults with young children, were flocking into Sunbury. Clyde Peeling had brought some of his reptiles, gators and snakes, to the main stage at the far west end of Market Street.
Shreck said he expects upwards of 6,000 people to attend the festival by the time it ends tonight, with fireworks.