SUNBURY — The food pantry at Salvation Army of Sunbury will be by appointment only on Tuesdays and Fridays starting in July, according to co-captain Jessica Duperree.
She asks recipients to call 570-286-4131 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday to be given a set time to pick up a food box. Throughout the summer, until the end of August, an individual or family may receive a box from the Food Pantry once each week, said Duperree.
She advised that recipients should follow The Salvation Army of Sunbury on Facebook for the most up-to-date information.