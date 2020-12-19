NORTHUMBERLAND — The Reaching Out Food pantry will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. today for anyone in the Shikellamy School District in need of food.
It is located on the corner of Sixth and King streets in Northumberland. This will be another drive-thru.
Please come into the alley by way of Sixth Street to Sheetz Avenue and down the alley. Exit onto King Street.
Proof of residency is required.
As always volunteers are needed to help bag and to load cars.
There is no coffee this month but they have a limited supply of powdered creamer.