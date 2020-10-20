TUEBOTVILLE — Jonathan Hall, Warrior Run School District food service director, brought his interest in horticulture with him when he got his job a little more than a year ago.
"From the start, I've wanted to combine my passion for horticulture and for food service," he said on Monday. "One of the first things I mentioned in my initial job interview was I noticed that there wasn't that much horticulture going on. So I wanted to work on that, as well as serving as food service director."
After being hired, he said he started looking for grants to help increase horticulture projects at the school district.
Warrior Run Superintendent Alan Hack liked the idea.
"As part of our Defender Ready 2025 vision development process," Hack said, "our community identified a need to bring agricultural sciences back to our school. The proposed project is one step in that direction, as we continue to investigate ways to provide greater integration into our curriculum."
The greenhouse idea grew out of Hall's idea to have a lettuce and tomato hydroponic system.
"That was the goal," he said. "And having a greenhouse was the best way to do that."
Whatever is grown will be eaten by students, and anything left over will go to the community, and food banks after that, Hall explained.
Students would be involved in the planting and growing and learning how these systems work, where the food comes from.
"We'll definitely need student's help harvesting," he said.
Hall hopes to have the structure up by spring. It will be located in the school's courtyard.
"The facility at this point would not have any heat in it," Hall said. "The growing would not be in winter because there is less sunlight and growing becomes fairly inefficient at that point. But I am also seeking grants for artificial lighting and heating."
Planting would begin as soon as the structure is up and ready, "particularly the lettuce," Hall said. "If the conditions are right, lettuce can grow in a 22-day turnaround."
The educational aspect of growing your own is clear, Hall said. "There have been studies saying that students who interact with their food as it is growing are twice as likely to eat their fruits and vegetables than their peers that are not.
"It all comes back to our wanting our students to be as healthy as possible," Hall said. "This would be a means to make that happen."
The funding for the project, a $20,000 grant, was made possible through the Ralph & Josephine Smith Fund and the Warrior Run Education Foundation — a partnership between two entities devoted to improving the Warrior Run community, Hack said.