SHAMOKIN — The Northumberland County Council for the Arts and Humanities hosted its first fundraising event of 2020 on Saturday — the third annual Food Truck Frenzy along downtown Independence Street.
The spread of COVID-19 interrupted planned events and fundraisers for the Arts Council as it did for nonprofits all over. It’s been rough, Executive Director Jeanne Shaffer said, but she was happy to see a hearty crowd at the event.
There were 21 vendors set up in the area of Independence and Eighth streets, most all of them food trucks. Live bands performed from a stage set up in the middle of the event. People largely strolled Independence Street and stood in line for fried foods and huge sandwiches. Others gathered outside the Covered Bridge Brewhaus on Eighth Street to knock down some cold craft beer on a cold fall day.
While the festival ended in the afternoon and Independence Street reopened, the 500 block of Eighth Street remained closed for the taproom’s Nightmare on Eighth Street party that continued with music and three food trucks.
One thing Shaffer noticed was that many visitors came and went, taking their food to-go.
“We see a lot of people getting containers and leaving with bags. We can sort of tell because the trash cans aren’t real full,” Shaffer said.
Jeffrey Tweed, owner of Tranquility Tattoo and Art Studio, managed a scavenger hunt with his wife, Tammy. They sponsored the live bands, too.
Tweed planned for a larger celebration for the Frenzy’s third year since 2020 marks his 20th year in the tattoo business.
“Unfortunately, this was meant to be my big year,” Tweed said. “I was planning on this being a much bigger event.”
Still, hundreds attended Food Truck Frenzy including Ashley Carl and her family. She and her mother, Val Zimmerman, gave the obvious answer as to what lured them out on Saturday — the food.
“The smoked brisket and mac-and-cheese was pretty awesome,” Carl said.
“The brisket was good,” Zimmerman said.
“And we always go for the kettle corn,” Carl added.
Mary Bowman sold alcohol-infused cupcakes at her stand and was nearly all out halfway through the event.
“We started with 700 and this is what we have left,” Bowman said of about four dozen cupcakes remaining. She wasn’t surprised at the strong sales. “We were here last year and we did the same.”