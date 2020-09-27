BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg Fair food lovers will be able to eat their favorite treats through Oct. 3 even though the 165th annual event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Food vendors however decided to do exactly what they did in 2011 when Tropical Storm Lee flooded the fairgrounds, in Bloomsburg — serve food.
The fair was set to open Saturday and run through Oct. 3.
"We aren't as busy as we are if we were inside the fairgrounds, but we are still seeing a good amount of people," James Banuzio, of Centre Hall, who was working at Packer's Fryin Factory on Saturday on Route 11 near the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.
"People are coming but it just isn't the same."
For Bloomsburg University students Megan Gibbons, 20, of Phoenixville, and Alyssa Mitchell, 20, of Dutchess, NY, grabbing some fair food was also not the same as being at the event.
"At least it is something," Gibbons said. "We at least got to come down and get some food."
About two miles away where several other stands serving fair food were set up off of Route 11, Becky Higgle, 32, of Frackville, said she drove to Bloomsburg because she was craving fair food.
The Bloomsburg Fair Association made the announcement in July the event would be canceled.
"Well regardless if it's inside the fairgrounds or not, I get to get some fair food," Cindy Welker, 53, of Bloomsburg said. "It also makes it a bit of fun because you have to drive around to each spot. In 2011, I found stands I never knew were even inside the fair so I hope that happens again throughout this next week."
Stands will be up throughout Bloomsburg until Oct. 3, according to town officials.