Food waste is wasted profits for grocery stores and restaurants, but it is also expected.
The federal government estimates that a third of all food — an estimated aggregate value of $240 billion — produced in the U.S. annually is wasted. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture retail and household waste makes up 31 percent of the food loss, approximately 133 billion pounds a year.
Valley businesses, Weis Markets, Giant Food Stores and the Country Cupboard in Lewisburg, work meticulously to keep waste under control, get creative with what they can and donate what they can.
"Our number one priority is to minimize food waste," said Derrick Reitz, sustainability specialist, Weis Markets. "We do that largely through inventory management. With the commodities we are working with we worry about shelf lives, especially for fresh products where you are speaking of a matter of days."
Weis uses its in-house transportation department — a truck fleet — to get products out to stores as quickly as possible so that the shelf life is spent at the store and in a customer's hand versus sitting in a warehouse.
"We also try to optimize inventory so that there isn't inventory sitting in the backroom, expiring," Reitz said.
There is, "unfortunately, always going to be some waste," Reitz said. "Our next step would be to donate in every possible category we can. We have a pretty thorough relationship with the Pennsylvania Food Bank and other regional food banks throughout our footprint."
Weis is expanding what it donates to the Food Bank, and that covers produce, deli, bakery and dairy products.
"We are trying to get as much in their hands as possible because we are trying to feed hungry people," Reitz said. "The food is there. It's the reason why it exists — to feed people. That is our priority."
Overall in 2019 Weis donated more than 800 tons of food to food banks.
"We expect to expand that in 2020," he said.
Prepared foods
The Central Pa. Food Bank is starting to work with partners that accept prepared foods, like sandwiches, as a donatable item.
"That is something Weis is working toward as well," Reitz said, "so that we can include the deli department when we donate."
In instances where Weis is unable to donate produce, they have partnered with Organix Recycling LLC, of Mokena, Illinois.
Organix specializes in waste management and recycling, and collects non-animal food waste from its clients.
Any excess Weis produce or bakery items, so long as they don't include any animal proteins, are taken by Organix to produce animal feed, Reitz said.
That includes salad bar product.
"By doing that, versus composting or sending it to a landfill, we are offsetting the need to grow or produce additional food for those animals," Reitz explained.
There are no state regulations that dictate how long restaurants, grocery stores and other retail food outlets can offer food for sale as long as it’s been stored at the proper temperature and has remained under the control of the store and its employees, said Shannon Powers, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
"There are safe food temperature storage requirements," she said, "but no sell-by regulations."
Any animal protein products — meat, eggs, milk, butter, etc. — will go through a rendering process and will be used for animal feed, Reitz added.
"Internally, we care about the local communities in which we operate," Reitz said. "We do not want to see food go to waste, especially knowing there are food security issues in those communities. One in six Americans faces food insecurity — not knowing where their next meal is going to come from."
Keeping food out of landfills
Landfills are a finite resource, Reitz said, and will not always be an option. When food does reach a landfill, most of the time, it produces methane, which contributes to climate change, he said. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions in the United States.
Weis store management teams ensure that nothing goes into the dumpster that shouldn't be there.
"Our overall goal as a company is zero waste to landfill," Reitz said.
In 2016, Weis Markets enrolled as one of the Environmental Protection Agency's 29 businesses designated as 2030 Food Loss and Waste Champions.
"The objective of that," Reitz said, "is for all participants to reduce their food waste by 50 percent by the year 2030, and we are doing quite well in achieving that goal."
Giant Food Stores are also fueled by the passion of its team members, who embrace earth-friendly practices both in stores and in their warehouses.
Like Weis, Giant partners with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank by donating canned goods and surplus food to help feed the hungry.
"While the partnership was strong," said Christopher Brand, Giant director of communications and social impact, "everything changed with the onset of the recession in 2008 — it was clear that advanced solutions were needed to help the Food Bank meet new, increased demand."
Missing from the Food Bank was high-protein meat.
Meat the Needs
That’s when Giant and the food bank together developed a charitable meat rescue program called Meat the Needs.
Now, all 186 Giant stores freeze and donate meat that is pulled from sale, a day before its sell-by date.
In 2019, Giant donated just over 5 million pounds of food to local food banks and pantries.
"Our goal is to donate as much product as possible before it needs to be recycled," Brand said.
Giant received the 2018 Food Recovery Challenge Regional Award in recognition of the Meat the Needs program and commitment to sustainable retailing.
“Our Meat the Needs program has been a game-changer for our company and our food bank partners, diverting food from landfills and onto the plates of those in need. We are honored to have these ongoing efforts recognized by the EPA,” said Giant president Nicholas Bertram at the time.
The work to reduce waste and feed the hungry does not stop with rescuing quality food from the landfill. Giant spearheads practices at the store level to reduce reuse, and recycle. That process is led by Green Captains, store team members who make things happen on the ground and in the store. They know that food donations are always preferential over food waste recycling, Brand said.
Giant donates meat, bakery, dairy, frozen, grocery, deli and produce items.
Pre-packaged prepared items can be donated to local food banks, Brand said. "However, any unwrapped deli meat/cheese or anything from the hot bar is not eligible to be donated per food bank regulations. These items are recycled if unsold."
Brand said the company partners with Divert, a company dedicated to eliminating waste, to recycle food that cannot be sold or donated.
"This includes items that food banks cannot accept due to high risk of foodborne illnesses, foods that have spoiled, and packages that have been damaged or compromised," he said. "Divert processes the unsold food waste to make a solution used in anaerobic digestion to create clean energy."
Restaurant food waste
Country Cupboard General Manager Steve Kulhavy said, "for the volume of business we do we have a very small quantity of waste. Our management team does an excellent job of projecting meal period volume and production."
Detailed waste logs are also kept at the Country Cupboard, so that overproduction and general waste are analyzed and then corrected.
"As with any food establishment," he added, "we do have overproduction. Sometimes product is converted into a different menu item for the following day's offering. For instance, we serve prime rib on our Sunday dinner buffet. If there is leftover prime rib you can sometimes find a delicious prime rib barbecue featured as a sandwich special on a Monday. Our prep team is very talented at creating great features such as this."
The restaurant takes similar steps with leftover baked goods the next day.
"These items will find their way to a discount shelf — still being a good product for quick consumption, just not quite at our top standard," Kulhavy said.
The Country Cupboard's last option is simply to dispose of a product.
"We try never to let a sub-standard product reach our customer," he said. "Quality and consistency have always been our goal."