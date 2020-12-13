STATE COLLEGE — More snow could fall on the Valley this week than all of last winter season, said meteorologists from two weather services.
Last year's snowfall total in the Central Susquehanna Valley was 6.2 inches, said Alyson Hoegg, of AccuWeather, in State College, on Sunday night.
AccuWeather models are showing a possible snowfall amount of 10-12 inches on Wednesday into early Thursday, she said.
There will be a dusting of up to 1 inch this morning, perhaps leaving some slick icy spots on roadways for morning commuters, she said. "But Wednesday is where we are seeing a very significant weather system move in from the plains."
The storm moving in on Wednesday is "the one everyone is talking about," Hoegg said. "I think it is going to be impactful, whether in the Sunbury area or just east, there will be quite a bit of snow."
Hoegg said their weather models indicate 10 to 15 inches of snow, "but if things shift a little, I could definitely see you getting more than that in certain areas. It is a concern and will be impactful across Pennsylvania."
John Banghoff, of the National Weather Service, also based in State College, concurred that an "impactful" winter storm seemed likely to hit Central Pennsylvania, starting sometime mid-morning Wednesday through the early morning hours Thursday. Banghoff said his models showed a probability of 6-inches, "but it certainly could be more than that," he warned.
"On Wednesday, all the ingredients are coming together for a potentially significant snowstorm in eastern Pennsylvania, extended to the central part of the state," Banghoff said.
This is a two-part system, Hoegg explained. A first wave moves in Wednesday and a second wave moves up the coast and "essentially becomes a Nor'easter," she said. "While Central Pennsylvania might not have strong winds along with this, cities along the coast, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, could see blizzard-like conditions."
Banghoff cautioned that "we are still three days from the storm hitting us, and pinpointing exactly when the greatest impact will be is something that will come into more focus over the next few days."