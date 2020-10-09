SUNBURY — DNA evidence collected from discarded cigarettes of accused rapist John Kurtz matched the DNA collected from the crime scene of two rapes and one home invasion, according to testimony on Friday during the fourth day of Kurtz's trial in Northumberland County.
Forensic DNA scientists Hai-Sheng Li and Hillian Scola, of the Pennsylvania State Police, testified on Friday that a home invasion in 2012 in Paxinos and the rape of two Northumberland County women in 2016 and 2017 are linked by DNA evidence of the perpetrator. That DNA evidence matches that of Kurtz, which was collected by state police through two discarded cigarettes, according to testimony.
Kurtz is accused by state police of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings of five victims within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017. Kurtz, facing nearly 60 criminal charges, remains incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of a combined $1.75 million bail.
The Daily Item does not publish the names of victims of sexual assault.
Cpl. Mitch McMunn testified that he was one of the troopers assigned to 24-hour surveillance of Kurtz in 2017. Troopers would follow Kurtz from his home, to work, to the stores and everywhere he traveled.
McMunn testified he collected two cigarette butts that Kurtz discarded, one on Dec. 15, 2017, in the Walmart parking lot in Coal Township and the second on Route 61 near the turnoff for SCI-Coal Township.
Trooper Mark McDermott testified that he picked up the cigarette butts from McMunn and eventually received a swab from Kurtz. No testimony was given this morning on the results of either the butts or Kurtz's swab.
Cellphone data
Cpl. Jeff Vilello testified that state police obtained records through a search warrant of AT&T data. Vilello said data showed that Kurtz's phone was used 10 times on June 3, 2015, between 6:13 a.m. and 9:28 a.m. in the area of the home where one of the alleged crimes took place in Columbia County. The woman was zip-tied and blinded folded but the assailant left the residence without sexually assaulting or otherwise injuring the woman.
The five-hour time frame of data had 40,000 connections with the tower, which includes calls, texts or data, from all cellphone users in that area, according to testimony from Trooper James Welch, who specializes in electronic surveillance.
A person would have to be within 7.5 miles of the tower to connect with it, Welch said.
Harold Kertes, the chief of investigations for the Department of Corrections, testified that the state police sought his insight on whether the assailant was a corrections officer. Based on reported actions and observations from victims, Kertes said he was "certain" it was a corrections officer.
He provided names of certain individuals to the state police, but Kurtz was not one of them. When state police arrested Kurtz, Kertes helped coordinate the arrest in 2017.
Search warrants executed
Vilello testified that search warrants were executed on Dec. 18, 2017, for Kurtz's home in Shamokin, his parent's home along Shamokin Creek in Shamokin Township, his DNA and several vehicles.
From those search warrants, police collected camo pants, gloves and masks described by the victims as well as a bin of flip flops that one of the victims said that her attacker made her wear as he escorted her away from the place of the attack.
Police also took pictures of a fish tank and a dog in Kurtz's home because one of the victims described hearing running water and a dog barking. They also took pictures of a leather couch in his home because one of the victims described such a couch.
No testimony has been given yet on DNA evidence taken from Kurtz from the search warrants.
The trial continues at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in Courtroom 1 in front of President Judge Charles Saylor.