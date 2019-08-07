Former admiral to lead Girl Scout council

HARRISBURG — Retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Janet Donovan soon will be chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, the organization announced on Tuesday.
She will begin her duties on Sept. 3.
Donovan served as deputy commander in the Navy' Office of the Judge Advocate General, or JAG, with more than 20 years of executive experience in strategy development, talent management and collaboration. She has completed numerous professional development and executive training courses in strategic planning, strategic communication and innovation, coalition-building, finance and accounting, cybersecurity, risk management and ethics.
“GSHPA is delighted to welcome Janet to lead our council,” said Kathy McCorkle, chair of the GSHPA board. “Along with her leadership experience in the U.S. Navy, Janet has a deep knowledge of Girl Scouts having been a Girl Scout herself and having shepherded her three now-grown daughters through the Girl Scout experience. This was an important factor in her decision to apply for the CEO role.”
Donovan received her law degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from The College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio. She and her husband, whose family hails from Hershey, are in the process of relocating to Central Pennsylvania from Virginia.
“I have seen firsthand the character-building impact that Girl Scouts can make in the lives of young women,” said Donovan. “Girl Scouting provides a distinctive experience to prepare our next generation of confident and capable leaders.”
— JOE SYLVESTER