Former apartment building property transferred for $2.2M

SHAMOKIN — The former Penn-Ocala Apartments building in downtown Shamokin changed hands for the second time in two months — this time, for $2.2 million, according to a deed recorded at the Northumberland County Courthouse.
JRSY Properties LLC transferred ownership of the five-story building at 30-36 E. Independence St. to an Ohio-based LLC, Kesser Abraham.
The Kesser Abraham firm obtained a permit from Shamokin’s third-party inspector, Northeast Inspection Consultants, to make an estimated $30,000 in repairs to the long-vacant building’s roof. The permit was issued Sept. 5 at a cost of $589.50 and workers have been observed on site.
JRSY Properties LLC paid $515,000 to Black Belt Capital LLC for the former apartment building and one-time hotel. That purchase was recorded July 15 at the county’s Office of the Register and Recorder.
At the time, it was downtown Shamokin’s most expensive property transaction currently on record.
Abraham Knopfler of JRSY Properties remains involved in the project despite the property transfer, he said. He said he’s exploring options to renovate the street-level retail space and the residential spaces on the upper floors. Dollar General is currently a tenant but will soon move to a new building being built one block away at Independence and Eighth streets.
