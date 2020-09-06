By Joe Sylvester
ELYSBURG — Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Mike Elliott said taking former President George H.W. Bush for three tandem skydives was the hardest thing he has ever done in his life.
“It changed the way I ate, it changed the way I exercised,” said Elliott, a former member of the Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team.
“It changed my focal point to making sure he got safely on the ground, especially as he got old. But to look over and see that thumbs up, and to see the smile on his face and to see the smile on Mrs. Bush’s face, it was worth it.”
Elliott took Bush on his last skydive when for the former president turned 90 in June of 2014. The 41st U.S. president, who as a Navy pilot was shot down over Japan during World War II, died on Nov. 30, 2018, at age 94.
Elliott, of Raeford, N.C., is president of the All Veteran Parachute Team (AVPT). He spoke on Sunday after he and four other AVPT members jumped into Ralpho Community Park.
Marine veteran Dave Noblit, of Elysburg, who lost both of his legs in Afghanistan in 2010, was scheduled to do a tandem jump tethered to Elliott, but the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would not allow it because the proper harness wasn’t available to Noblit.