By Francis Scarcella
SUNBURY — A total of 70 employees lost their jobs in 2017 when Bimbo Bakeries USA closed its bakery at 249 N. 11th Street.
The building has been vacant since then, but an announcement by h2church Pastor Mark Gittens has now brought life back to the building.
Gittens announced as part of a $1 million project, he and members of his church will revamp the building and make it a center for social services as well as becoming the new home for the h2church.
The building, situated on 4.55 acres, was active for nearly 100 years before the bakery closed, according to city officials.
Mexico-based Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest bread maker with operations in 22 countries, bought the Butter-Krust bakery in 2011 as part of its $959 million acquisition of Butter-Krust’s parent company, Sara Lee.
Bimbo also makes Entenmann’s cakes, Thomas’ English Muffins and Mrs. Baird’s breads, among other products. Butter-Krust produces white bread and buns and Italian bread.
Now, the building is coming back to life, and Gittens, with the help of his church and the community, will be breaking ground on new construction by early spring.
“We see old buildings like we see people,” Gittens said. “We see the value in them. This caused us to make an investment in something and people.”
Gittens said the church is full of young adults.
“And that is helping with the dream,” he said. “People pushing the envelope of what the church will look like.
Gitten’s ministry will finalize the purchase on Jan. 15.
H2church is currently operating inside the former J.C. Penney building at the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Hummels Wharf. “We are trying to make an impact in our community,” Gittens said.
Construction at the former bakery building will be done in three phases, Gittens said.
Phase 1 will include building a stage, seating, reconstruction of the entire bay floor area, installation of a new heating and air conditioning system, offices, a daycare center, drug and alcohol rehabilitation counseling services, and a child abuse treatment center, a topic that is ever-important to Gittens. He expects Phase 1 to be completed by the end of summer, 2021.
Phases 2 and 3, will include a kitchen area, more space for classrooms, and whatever else the church needs, Gittens said.
The h2church congregation consists of about 500 people and Gittens hopes to see that number grow now that they will be in the city, he said.
The pastor said the building will eventually have a kitchen so people can learn more about healthy cooking, a coffee center for individuals to relax, meet or read and various other modern functions for the community.
Gittens said the building will be reconstructed to meet new state-of-the-art equipment and technology and he is planning on using all local contractors to complete the work.
Gittens emphasized the importance of using local contractors to perform the work.
Sunbury Councilman Jim Eister said he was excited to see the progress of the building.
“To no longer have this building sit empty is a good thing for the city of Sunbury,” Eister said. “I can’t wait to see what he (Gittens) does with the space inside.”
Gittens said they have enough parking for 200 vehicles in a secure lot within the complex.
State Rep. Lynda Culver, R-108, of Sunbury, who has been working on helping find potential buyers or tenants for the building for years said she also is pleased with the project.
“His (Gittens) ministry has turned around the lives of many individuals,” she said. “As I have said before, we are blessed to have him here, and I can’t wait to see his plans come to reality.”
Gittens just wants to get started and plans to be a hands-on helper on the project.
“We aren’t about once-a-week church,” he said. “We want a community to be able to come here all week. We want this to be more than a sanctuary, and we are concerned with all of the space in the building. We are seeing something with new eyes, and are able to save money in the long run by not knocking something down or building for the sake of building.”
Gittens said the donations are rolling in.
“We are extremely excited and have been getting donations from all over,” he said. “We recently got Walt Disney stock, which we were able to see for $100,000.”
Church leaders said they are hoping to open the doors by the end of next summer.