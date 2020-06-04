Former Chestnut Street Inn owner celebrates 100th birthday

SUNBURY — Ruth Leitzel is already looking forward to next year when she will celebrate her 101st birthday.
But on Wednesday the 100-year-old, who owned the Chestnut Street Inn, in Sunbury for 50 years, celebrated her birthday with staff at ManorCare Health Services, in Sunbury.
"The cake looks nice," she said. "It's nice that they did this for me."
Leitzel had a cake and several other sweet treats along with 259 birthday cards from friends and family members across the Valley.
"It's a good day," she said. "Everyone here is so nice to me."
Leitzel was transferred to ManorCare in February and said she was excited to eat the treats.
"I eat anything," she joked. "But this cake does look good."
ManorCare resource director JoJo Shingara said the staff was thrilled to have a party for Leitzel.
"We try to do the best we can for our residents to brighten their days during this difficult time," she said. "We are a big family here, and all we have is each other."
Leitzel said she loves Sunbury and is a huge Shikellamy Braves fan.
Leitzel also had a visitor talking with her outside a window because of the strict measures put in place at nursing homes die to COVID-19.
"I have known Ruth (Leitzel) since I was five," Beverly Mercer, 75, of Sunbury, said. "I think this is great that they are having a party for her and it's sad under these circumstances that we can't get inside to be with her."
Leitzel also had the Sunbury Fire Department drive by ManorCare blowing their sirens in honor of her birthday.