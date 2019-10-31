SUNBURY — Former Sunbury City Clerk Terry Specht will receive the Robert W. Mertz Jr. Community Contributor Award on Nov. 12 at the annual Spreading Antlers Children Foundation dinner at the Packer House.
"We will be recognizing Terry (Specht) for her contributions to improving the quality of life for children in our communities," Spreading Antlers board member Justin Michaels said.
The Spreading Antlers Children’s Foundation was formed in 2014 to improve the quality of life for children through the power of volunteers, generous donors, mentoring and inspirational abilities.
The Robert W. Mertz, Jr. Community Contributor Award Dinner will be held at The Packer House, 23 N. 3rd Street, at a cost of $25.
Dinner will begin at 7 p.m. and the award presentation is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Surplus Outlet in Northumberland or reserve tickets by emailing Justin Michaels at Michaelsjl40@hotmail.com