SHAMOKIN — A former Northumberland County coronor is now running for mayor of Shamokin.
Richard Ulrich, 58, a Republican, announced his intent to seek the Shamokin Mayor position in 2021.
"I want to help people," he said. "I want to work for the people of Shamokin and I want to be able to do good things."
Ulrich, who served as county coroner from 1990 to 2002, said he decided to run because he didn't like what he saw during the presidential campaigns.
"I don't care what party you are," he said. "We are all people and the people should be put first. It breaks my heart to see people walking around and doing nothing. I want to be able to reach even one person and do something to make their life better."
Ulrich said he doesn't have all the answers.
"I will make mistakes if elected because I am not perfect," he said. "I will own them. I may not have the answers to questions and if I don't I will work to get them."
Ulrich and current Shamokin City Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel, a Democrat, are the only two to announce their intent thus far.